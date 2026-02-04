KickToken (KICK) Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges

KickToken (KICK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 4th. In the last week, KickToken has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. KickToken has a market capitalization of $131.76 thousand and approximately $0.06 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00001827 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00010435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000009 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00004260 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000104 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KICK is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,342,749 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,342,748 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,342,748.70529233. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00109237 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.