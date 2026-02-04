Southwest Airlines Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 52,057 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 94% compared to the average volume of 26,898 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,403.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,120,368 shares of the airline’s stock worth $328,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716,160 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 43.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,335,167 shares of the airline’s stock worth $393,615,000 after buying an additional 3,753,183 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,468.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,752,352 shares of the airline’s stock worth $155,085,000 after buying an additional 3,606,255 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,450,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV opened at $51.18 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $51.21. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 60.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.38.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The airline reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 6.18%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000- EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.450- EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

Southwest Airlines Co is a U.S.-based low-cost carrier that operates a point-to-point domestic and near-international airline network. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company primarily flies Boeing 737 aircraft and offers no-frills, single-class service designed to keep fares competitive. Southwest’s operating model emphasizes high aircraft utilization, quick turnaround times and an open seating policy, allowing customers to board and select seats on a first-come, first-served basis.

Founded in 1967 by Herb Kelleher and Rollin King as Air Southwest Company, Southwest began commercial service in 1971, initially connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

