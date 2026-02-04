Usual Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $28.83 Million (USUAL)

Usual (USUAL) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Usual token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Usual has traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Usual has a market capitalization of $28.83 million and approximately $6.66 million worth of Usual was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76,107.18 or 1.00131425 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Usual Token Profile

Usual launched on November 12th, 2024. Usual’s total supply is 1,638,637,038 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,636,828,462 tokens. Usual’s official message board is discord.usual.money. Usual’s official Twitter account is @usualmoney. Usual’s official website is usual.money.

Buying and Selling Usual

According to CryptoCompare, “Usual (USUAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Usual has a current supply of 1,638,532,436.27091768 with 1,636,723,860.52992941 in circulation. The last known price of Usual is 0.01796539 USD and is down -2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 162 active market(s) with $7,635,512.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://usual.money/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Usual directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Usual should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Usual using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

