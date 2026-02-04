iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,171,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114,249 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.00% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $2,422,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 62 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.8%

IWF opened at $459.18 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $308.67 and a 52 week high of $493.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $473.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.47. The company has a market cap of $118.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.