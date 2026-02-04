Zircuit Trading Down 21.3% Over Last Week (ZRC)

Zircuit (ZRC) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Zircuit token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zircuit has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of Zircuit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zircuit has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zircuit alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76,107.18 or 1.00131425 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Zircuit Profile

Zircuit was first traded on November 12th, 2023. Zircuit’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,194,923,458 tokens. Zircuit’s official Twitter account is @zircuitl2. Zircuit’s official website is www.zircuit.com. The official message board for Zircuit is discord.gg/zircuit.

Buying and Selling Zircuit

According to CryptoCompare, “Zircuit (ZRC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zircuit has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 4,649,675,447 in circulation. The last known price of Zircuit is 0.00177394 USD and is down -2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $3,830,163.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.zircuit.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zircuit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zircuit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zircuit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zircuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zircuit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.