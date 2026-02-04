Payne Capital LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Payne Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 110,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Payne Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 35,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 61.2% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.39. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.