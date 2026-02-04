Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 859,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,728 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $63,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.7% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.7% during the second quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.74. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.11 and a 1 year high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FND shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.84.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

