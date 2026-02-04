Savant Capital LLC Has $30.58 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF $SLYG

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,818 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.84% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $30,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Abound Financial LLC now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3%

SLYG stock opened at $99.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.62 and a 12 month high of $102.81.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P SmallCap 600 Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

