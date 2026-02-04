iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $15,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,121,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,288,000 after buying an additional 1,137,886 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,895,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,177,000 after buying an additional 119,534 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,031,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,818,000 after acquiring an additional 484,782 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,362,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,676,000 after acquiring an additional 105,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,112,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,902,000 after purchasing an additional 152,851 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of IVE stock opened at $218.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.90. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $220.03. The company has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

