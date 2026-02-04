American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.47, Zacks reports. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. American Financial Group updated its FY 2026 guidance to 11.000-11.000 EPS.

American Financial Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of AFG opened at $129.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.10. American Financial Group has a 52-week low of $114.73 and a 52-week high of $150.02.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AFG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered American Financial Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,777 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $253,240.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,363. The trade was a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $57,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 144.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in American Financial Group by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: AFG) is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. Through its flagship subsidiary, Great American Insurance Company, the firm underwrites a broad range of specialty insurance products for commercial and industrial clients, including inland marine, excess and surplus lines, executive liability, and environmental liability coverage. In addition, American Financial Group offers supplemental accident and health insurance and assumes reinsurance risks from other insurers, helping to diversify its underwriting portfolio.

The company traces its roots to 1946, when it was founded by Carl Lindner, Sr.

