Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Robert Half from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Robert Half in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Robert Half from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Robert Half Trading Down 8.1%

Shares of RHI opened at $31.27 on Monday. Robert Half has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $63.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.47%.Robert Half’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Robert Half will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robert Half

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Robert Half by 19.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 498.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 2.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,603,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Robert Half by 91.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 55,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 26,672 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half by 94.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half

Robert Half International Inc, founded in 1948 by Robert Half, is a global professional staffing and consulting firm headquartered in Menlo Park, California. As a pioneer in specialized staffing, the company has built a reputation for matching skilled professionals with leading organizations across a range of industries. Robert Half’s shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RHI, reflecting its position as one of the longest?standing and best?known firms in the staffing sector.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including temporary staffing, permanent placement, and consulting solutions.

