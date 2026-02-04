Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday,Zacks.com reports.

Perseus Mining Stock Performance

TSE:PRU opened at C$5.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.42. Perseus Mining has a 12 month low of C$2.47 and a 12 month high of C$6.35.

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Ltd is engaged in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of gold properties in West Africa. The company projects are Sissingue Gold Mine, Edikan Gold Mine in Ghana, and Yaoure Gold Project.

