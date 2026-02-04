Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday,Zacks.com reports.
Perseus Mining Stock Performance
TSE:PRU opened at C$5.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.42. Perseus Mining has a 12 month low of C$2.47 and a 12 month high of C$6.35.
About Perseus Mining
