Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook for AMN FY2026 Earnings

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report issued on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 10.14%.The firm had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMN. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Citizens Jmp cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.36.

AMN opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.22. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $30.49.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.2% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 49.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc (NYSE: AMN) is a leading provider of healthcare workforce solutions in the United States. The company specializes in staffing and recruitment services for a broad range of clinical and allied health professionals, including travel nurses, permanent placement of nursing staff, locum tenens physicians, and allied health personnel. In addition to direct staffing, AMN Healthcare offers comprehensive workforce management solutions such as vendor management systems (VMS), recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and compliance and credentialing services through its technology platforms.

Founded in 1985 as American Mobile Nurses, the company rebranded to AMN Healthcare in 2010 to reflect its expanding portfolio of services.

