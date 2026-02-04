Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CTTAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Continental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Continental from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Continental Trading Down 0.6%

CTTAY opened at $8.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. Continental has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $9.19.

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.17). Continental had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 0.91%.The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Continental will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Continental AG, trading on the OTC market under the ticker CTTAY, is a global technology company renowned for its wide range of automotive and industrial products. The company’s core businesses include the design, development, and manufacturing of tires for passenger cars, commercial trucks, and specialty applications, as well as advanced automotive systems such as braking solutions, vehicle stability controls, sensors and electronic safety devices.

Founded in 1871 and headquartered in Hanover, Germany, Continental began as a rubber manufacturer before pioneering pneumatic tires in the late 19th century.

