Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 24th

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVF opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $6.30.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVF. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 163.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 170,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 105,660 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 116,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 19,096 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $360,000.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE: EVF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks high current income while preserving capital. Externally managed by Eaton Vance Management, a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley Investment Management following its 2021 acquisition, the trust offers investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of floating-rate senior secured loans and other corporate debt instruments.

The trust’s investment strategy is centered on senior secured bank loans, which typically carry floating interest rates and enjoy priority over other debt in a borrower’s capital structure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.