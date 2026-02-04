Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 34,510 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 83.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,510 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.17% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $15,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ITA opened at $234.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.58. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $129.14 and a 52-week high of $198.47.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the aerospace and defense sector of the United States equity market. Aerospace companies include manufacturers, assemblers and distributors of aircraft and aircraft parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.