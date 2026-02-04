VanEck 5-10 Year Australian Government Bond ETF (5GOV) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.12 on February 16th

VanEck 5-10 Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:5GOV – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 2nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Monday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 22.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 1st.
