VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF (SUBD) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.11 on February 16th

VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF (ASX:SUBD – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 2nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 43.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 1st.

VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF Price Performance

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.