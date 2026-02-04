VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF (SUBD) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.11 on February 16th

VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF (ASX:SUBDGet Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 2nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 43.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 1st.

