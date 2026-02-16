Wealthfront Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 70.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 151,932 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,558,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 7,444.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,923,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871,201 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 5,330,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,849 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 21.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,024,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540,367 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 153.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,861,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,187 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Evercore dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price objective on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.42.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:DOC opened at $16.70 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 166.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.55.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 2.52%.The business had revenue of $719.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.740 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,220.00%.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.