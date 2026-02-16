4,595 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Bought by Providence Financial Advisors LLC

Providence Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 2.1% of Providence Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $447.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $469.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.37. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $493.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

