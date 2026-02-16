HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 939,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,961 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $152,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 490,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 549,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,922,000 after buying an additional 51,399 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.0% during the third quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,622 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 295.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 67,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after acquiring an additional 50,610 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 43,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $187.35 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.11 and a fifty-two week high of $190.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.35. The stock has a market cap of $291.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.39.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 130.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 80.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.06.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

