Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,406,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,500 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 13.6% of Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $941,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.6% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $684.76 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $700.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $690.52 and its 200-day moving average is $673.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

