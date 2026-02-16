Gladstone Land Co. (LANDP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on February 27th

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

Shares of LANDP stock opened at $19.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.36. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $20.79.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ: LANDP) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and long-term leasing of farmland across the United States. The company pursues an attractively diversified portfolio strategy that emphasizes the purchase of high-quality, irrigated farmland, which it then leases on a triple-net basis to experienced agricultural operators. Through its structure and leasing arrangements, Gladstone Land seeks to provide stable and predictable cash flows while offering agricultural producers access to capital for working operations and property improvements.

Since its founding in 2013, Gladstone Land has expanded its footprint to encompass a broad mix of crop types and geographic regions.

