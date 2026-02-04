Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1 Billion Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 1,674.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,780,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,510,762 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 10.86% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,000,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

ITA opened at $234.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.58. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.14 and a fifty-two week high of $198.47. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the aerospace and defense sector of the United States equity market. Aerospace companies include manufacturers, assemblers and distributors of aircraft and aircraft parts.

