Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1,160.00 and last traded at $1,160.00, with a volume of 65 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,150.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 0.9%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,109.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,057.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $812 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The bank reported $34.29 EPS for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $62.96 million for the quarter.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California. Headquartered in Hanford, California, the company provides a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services tailored to individuals, businesses and agricultural enterprises in the San Joaquin Valley region.

The company’s core offerings include deposit products such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

