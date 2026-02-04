Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Position in Phibro Animal Health Corporation $PAHC

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Phibro Animal Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the third quarter valued at $10,233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,931,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 357,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 179,975 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 74.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 154,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 3,392.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 92,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 89,794 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 6,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $268,322.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,078.20. The trade was a 17.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 161,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,945,844 in the last ninety days. 50.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share payable March 25, 2026 (record date March 4). Dividend supports shareholder returns and can attract income-minded investors. Phibro Animal Health Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share payable March 25, 2026 (record date March 4). Dividend supports shareholder returns and can attract income-minded investors. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research reiterated a Strong-Buy and nudged several forward-year and quarterly EPS estimates higher (FY2027/FY2028 upgrades and Q4/Q2 tweaks), signaling improved analyst sentiment about medium-term earnings power. 4 Medical Product Stocks to Watch From a Challenging Industry (Revised)

Zacks Research reiterated a Strong-Buy and nudged several forward-year and quarterly EPS estimates higher (FY2027/FY2028 upgrades and Q4/Q2 tweaks), signaling improved analyst sentiment about medium-term earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying earlier (new positions reported from Capricorn Fund Managers, Allspring Global, Squarepoint and others) indicates continued interest from funds and helps support the stock’s valuation multiple. MarketBeat PAHC Profile

Institutional buying earlier (new positions reported from Capricorn Fund Managers, Allspring Global, Squarepoint and others) indicates continued interest from funds and helps support the stock’s valuation multiple. Neutral Sentiment: Industry coverage pieces name PAHC among medical/animal-health names to watch amid steady demand despite macro headwinds — a constructive backdrop but not an immediate catalyst. 4 Medical Product Stocks to Watch From a Challenging Industry

Industry coverage pieces name PAHC among medical/animal-health names to watch amid steady demand despite macro headwinds — a constructive backdrop but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jack Bendheim has executed a sequence of insider sales in January (recent disclosed sales include ~6,693 shares at ~$40.09), which investors often interpret as a sign of insider cashing out and can pressure sentiment. Phibro Animal Health CEO Jack Bendheim Sells Shares

CEO Jack Bendheim has executed a sequence of insider sales in January (recent disclosed sales include ~6,693 shares at ~$40.09), which investors often interpret as a sign of insider cashing out and can pressure sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst tweaks include a small near-term cut (Zacks trimmed Q2 2026 EPS modestly), which could feed short-term selling or cautious guidance expectations despite longer-term upgrades. (See Zacks notes above.)

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.80. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $46.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $363.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.44 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 36.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro’s portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

