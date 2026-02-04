Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Position in Phibro Animal Health Corporation $PAHC

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Phibro Animal Health as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the third quarter valued at $10,233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,931,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 357,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 179,975 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 74.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 154,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 3,392.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 92,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 89,794 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.
Insider Activity at Phibro Animal Health
In other Phibro Animal Health news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 6,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $268,322.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,078.20. The trade was a 17.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 161,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,945,844 in the last ninety days. 50.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Key Headlines Impacting Phibro Animal Health
Here are the key news stories impacting Phibro Animal Health this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share payable March 25, 2026 (record date March 4). Dividend supports shareholder returns and can attract income-minded investors. Phibro Animal Health Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research reiterated a Strong-Buy and nudged several forward-year and quarterly EPS estimates higher (FY2027/FY2028 upgrades and Q4/Q2 tweaks), signaling improved analyst sentiment about medium-term earnings power. 4 Medical Product Stocks to Watch From a Challenging Industry (Revised)
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying earlier (new positions reported from Capricorn Fund Managers, Allspring Global, Squarepoint and others) indicates continued interest from funds and helps support the stock’s valuation multiple. MarketBeat PAHC Profile
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry coverage pieces name PAHC among medical/animal-health names to watch amid steady demand despite macro headwinds — a constructive backdrop but not an immediate catalyst. 4 Medical Product Stocks to Watch From a Challenging Industry
- Negative Sentiment: CEO Jack Bendheim has executed a sequence of insider sales in January (recent disclosed sales include ~6,693 shares at ~$40.09), which investors often interpret as a sign of insider cashing out and can pressure sentiment. Phibro Animal Health CEO Jack Bendheim Sells Shares
- Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst tweaks include a small near-term cut (Zacks trimmed Q2 2026 EPS modestly), which could feed short-term selling or cautious guidance expectations despite longer-term upgrades. (See Zacks notes above.)
Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PAHC opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.80. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $46.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.
Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $363.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.44 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 36.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.
Phibro Animal Health Profile
Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro’s portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.
The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.
