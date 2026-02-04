Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Stake Decreased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,922,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,924 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.39% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $708,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 99,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 16,965 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $706,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 170,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 320,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,845,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 299,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $78.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.22. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $79.36. The firm has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide. The Fund invests in a diversified sampling of stocks in the Index that approximates the Index’s key risk factors and characteristics.

