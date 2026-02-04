Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Holdings Lowered by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 8.6% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $75,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of VOO stock opened at $634.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $641.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $631.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $613.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.