Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) CTO Satish Mehta Sells 13,013 Shares

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) CTO Satish Mehta sold 13,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $377,246.87. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 273,835 shares in the company, valued at $7,938,476.65. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Satish Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Satish Mehta sold 8,872 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $297,478.16.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Satish Mehta sold 6,056 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $204,268.88.

Chewy Price Performance

Chewy stock opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. Chewy has a one year low of $26.34 and a one year high of $48.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day moving average is $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Chewy had a return on equity of 56.78% and a net margin of 1.64%.The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Chewy has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.240-0.270 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 306.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc (NYSE: CHWY) is a leading e-commerce retailer specializing in pet food, supplies and services. The company offers a comprehensive assortment of products for dogs, cats, fish, birds and other small animals, including prescription medications, veterinary health products, grooming essentials and toys. Through its online platform and mobile app, Chewy provides an intuitive shopping experience with features such as Autoship, ensuring regular deliveries of pet essentials at schedule intervals.

Founded in 2011 by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day, Chewy initially operated under the name Mr.

