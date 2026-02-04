WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 483.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth $45,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6,225.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price target on Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.47.

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $51,058.14. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,563.04. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $181.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 52-week low of $133.40 and a 52-week high of $359.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.12.

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

