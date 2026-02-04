17,475 Shares in Orrstown Financial Services Inc $ORRF Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,475 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.09% of Orrstown Financial Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 32,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORRF shares. Hovde Group increased their price target on Orrstown Financial Services from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Orrstown Financial Services Price Performance

ORRF opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $742.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.83. Orrstown Financial Services Inc has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $38.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.86.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 22.71%.The company had revenue of $64.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.54 million. On average, research analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services Inc will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Orrstown Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. This is a boost from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is the bank holding company for Orrstown Bank, a community banking organization headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania. The roots of Orrstown Bank date back to 1865, and the holding company structure was established to support its growth and diversification. As a regional financial institution, Orrstown Financial Services focuses on delivering personalized banking solutions to individuals, families and businesses across Central Pennsylvania.

The company’s core offerings include a full suite of deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

