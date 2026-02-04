Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 11,747 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4,545.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FNF. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. National Bankshares set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $54.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $66.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.34%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $335,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,097.40. This trade represents a 31.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,367 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $366,930.21. Following the sale, the director directly owned 276,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,923,630.04. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company underwrites title insurance policies that protect property owners and lenders against title defects, liens, and other encumbrances. Alongside its core title insurance operations, FNF offers escrow and closing services, e-recording solutions, and real estate data and analytics through a network of agents and underwriters.

FNF operates through two primary segments: Title Insurance and Specialty Insurance and Services.

