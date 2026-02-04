Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,242 shares during the period. FTI Consulting makes up 2.0% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned about 1.42% of FTI Consulting worth $70,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 19,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth $29,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 259.3% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 11,591 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at $2,201,000. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FCN shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $178.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

FTI Consulting Stock Down 3.1%

FCN opened at $171.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.60. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.31 and a twelve month high of $197.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

FTI Consulting declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc is a global business advisory firm providing multidisciplinary solutions designed to address complex challenges and strategic opportunities. The company’s primary service offerings encompass corporate finance & restructuring, economic consulting, forensic & litigation consulting, strategic communications, and technology. These capabilities enable clients to manage financial distress, navigate regulatory environments, resolve disputes, build trust with stakeholders, and leverage data-driven insights.

In its corporate finance & restructuring practice, FTI delivers restructuring, interim management, and transaction advisory services to companies facing operational or financial pressures.

