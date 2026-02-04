Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW Position Lessened by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,368 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2,391.7% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,156,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,832 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,313,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,972 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 7,460.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,085,000 after purchasing an additional 364,611 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,739,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,518,000 after purchasing an additional 305,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 571,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,845,000 after purchasing an additional 278,084 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

NYSE ARW opened at $135.21 on Wednesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.50 and a 12 month high of $136.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Arrow Electronics from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research lowered Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $102.00.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW) is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

