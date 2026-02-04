Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 39,634 Shares of Amdocs Limited $DOX

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,634 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.64% of Amdocs worth $59,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 23.2% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amdocs by 137.5% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Amdocs by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 554,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,489,000 after purchasing an additional 93,527 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

T?Mobile extended a strategic multi?year agreement with Amdocs covering managed services, software development and AI initiatives — a material customer renewal that supports recurring revenue.

VIDAA selected Amdocs MarketONE to power OTT subscription and bundled streaming on smart TVs — a product win that could expand MarketONE adoption and monetization opportunities.

Amdocs launched aOS, an "agentic operating system" aimed at embedding generative AI into telecom operations — a strategic product initiative that could drive long?term differentiation.

Shareholders approved board proposals at the AGM, including a boosted dividend and expansion of the employee share plan — supportive for income investors and employee alignment.

The company posted press materials, a slide deck and a conference call recording for the quarter — useful for parsing results and management commentary but not a market mover by itself.

Short?interest reports in recent feeds show inconsistent/zero values (NaN/0) and days?to?cover of 0.0 — the published data appears unreliable and shouldn't be interpreted as fresh bearish positioning.

MarketBeat and some market sources reported Amdocs' quarter at $1.63 EPS, missing consensus (~$1.75) — that reported miss likely triggered immediate selling.

Conflicting headlines — Zacks published a report showing an adjusted beat ($1.81) while other outlets showed a $1.63 EPS result — created investor confusion over the company's actual performance and adjustments, amplifying volatility and downside pressure.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Amdocs stock opened at $74.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $73.18 and a 1-year high of $95.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.40.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 12.46%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Amdocs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.270-7.550 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 41.78%.

Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) is a global software and services provider specializing in solutions for communications, media and entertainment companies. The company designs, develops and integrates revenue management, customer experience and digital services platforms that enable service providers to launch and monetize new offerings, streamline operations and enhance subscriber engagement. Amdocs’ product suite encompasses billing and order management, customer relationship management, digital commerce and network function virtualization, supported by professional services for implementation, integration and managed operations.

Founded in 1982 and structured as a separate public company in 1998, Amdocs has its corporate headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri, and maintains major development centers in Ra’anana, Israel.

