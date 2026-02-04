Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $406,000 in BankUnited, Inc. $BKU

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 7,588.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in BankUnited by 4,293.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BankUnited from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Hovde Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Monday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of BankUnited to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.45.

BankUnited Stock Performance

Shares of BKU opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.31. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.10.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $288.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.76 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a bank holding company based in Miami Lakes, Florida, operating through its subsidiary BankUnited, National Association. The company provides a broad range of commercial banking products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial lending and treasury management. It serves middle-market and small-business clients, offering tailored financing solutions across a variety of industry sectors.

The bank’s lending portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans and construction financing, as well as residential mortgage lending.

