National Pension Service Has $1.46 Million Position in Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,654 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $30,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 869.5% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KIM opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Kimco Realty Corporation has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $23.03.

KIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.89.

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company’s portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco’s core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

