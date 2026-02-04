National Pension Service Has $1.46 Million Position in Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,654 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $30,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 869.5% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.
Kimco Realty Trading Up 0.3%
NYSE KIM opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Kimco Realty Corporation has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $23.03.
Kimco Realty Profile
Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company’s portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.
Kimco’s core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.
