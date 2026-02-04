CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income (LON:CYN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 358.64 and traded as high as GBX 389.99. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income shares last traded at GBX 389, with a volume of 251,744 shares traded.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £140.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 358.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 297.78.

Get CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income alerts:

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Trust plc (LSE: CYN) actively invests in global energy and mining companies, with a focus on total return. It also pays a regular quarterly dividend. The flexible mandate allows the Company to shift its portfolio weighting between energy and mining, with the aim of maximising returns depending on the point in the cycle, whilst providing relative value opportunities.

The closed end structure is well suited to allowing the investment management team to focus on the best returns profile, rather than liquidity as is the case with Exchange Traded Funds (“ETFs”).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.