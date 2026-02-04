ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,596,723 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 4,154,305 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,698,352 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,698,352 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACMR shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded ACM Research from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $61.24 on Wednesday. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $64.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average is $37.01.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.11). ACM Research had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 13.30%.The company had revenue of $269.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ACM Research will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fuping Chen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $3,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 70,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $2,314,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 802,708 shares in the company, valued at $26,537,526.48. This trade represents a 8.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 265,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,849,150 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ACM Research by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 206.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ACM Research by 656.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.

Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.

