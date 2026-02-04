Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) Short Interest Update

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 17,674 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 20,236 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,581 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,581 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Ainos

In other Ainos news, major shareholder Carbon Nano Technology Taiwan sold 46,000 shares of Ainos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $99,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 989,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,137.25. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,281 shares of company stock valued at $102,152. Insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ainos alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ainos

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ainos stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.48% of Ainos as of its most recent SEC filing.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ainos in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIMD

Ainos Price Performance

Shares of AIMD stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. Ainos has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.50.

Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.00 million for the quarter.

Ainos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ainos, Inc (NASDAQ: AIMD) is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing inhalation therapies for patients with chronic pulmonary disorders. The company’s proprietary platform centers on a dry powder inhalation technology designed to deliver therapeutic agents directly to the lungs, potentially improving drug distribution and reducing systemic side effects compared to traditional oral or intravenous formulations.

The lead product candidate, AI?401, is an inhaled formulation of ibuprofen in a dry powder format.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ainos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ainos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.