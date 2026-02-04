Truist Financial Corp Sells 14,194 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,194 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 13,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 13.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,737,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,293,000 after purchasing an additional 448,259 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 39.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,675,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,988,000 after buying an additional 1,042,904 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,969,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,329,000 after buying an additional 46,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 650.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,769,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,889,000 after buying an additional 1,533,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $160.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.04. Constellation Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $126.45 and a 12 month high of $196.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.08%.The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $165.00 price target on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company’s beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on?premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply?chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.