Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Sold by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 63.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 41,075 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 123,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,817 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 14,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 56,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $569.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $593.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $540.94. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $643.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.10 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 10,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.62, for a total value of $5,844,814.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 14,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,085,564.90. This represents a 41.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Shafer sold 10,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $6,435,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,731 shares in the company, valued at $11,238,600. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,517 shares of company stock worth $72,363,568. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $696.00 to $683.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Redburn Partners set a $580.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

