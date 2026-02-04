Delek US Holdings, Inc. $DK Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 36.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,073 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DK. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Delek US by 7,331.8% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Delek US during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joseph Israel sold 20,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $823,551.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,048.16. The trade was a 24.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reuven Spiegel sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $1,116,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,107.20. This trade represents a 53.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 59,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,658 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delek US Trading Up 6.5%

DK opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $7.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $6.85. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DK has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank set a $34.00 price target on shares of Delek US in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Delek US from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Delek US from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Delek US from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.85.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc (NYSE: DK) is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

Featured Articles

