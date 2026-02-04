New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $11.57 Million Stock Holdings in Quaker Houghton $KWR

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Quaker Houghton were worth $11,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KWR. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quaker Houghton by 114.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,341 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Quaker Houghton by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Houghton by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quaker Houghton by 29.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after buying an additional 21,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Quaker Houghton by 44.4% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Quaker Houghton in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Quaker Houghton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Quaker Houghton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Quaker Houghton in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.67.

Quaker Houghton Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $162.66 on Wednesday. Quaker Houghton has a 12-month low of $95.91 and a 12-month high of $162.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.63 and a 200-day moving average of $137.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -331.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Quaker Houghton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th were paid a $0.508 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Quaker Houghton’s payout ratio is -414.29%.

Quaker Houghton Profile

Quaker Houghton is a global provider of process fluids, chemical specialties and sustainable solutions for industrial applications. The company develops and supplies metalworking fluids, coatings, and corrosion inhibitors, as well as heat transfer, lubrication and additive products designed to improve productivity and extend equipment life. Its portfolio addresses a range of end markets including automotive, aerospace, defense, energy, mining, agriculture and heavy industry.

The company traces its roots back to the founding of Quaker Chemical Corporation in 1918 and Houghton International in 1865.

