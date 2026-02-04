WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 41,865 Shares of Repligen Corporation $RGEN

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 41,865 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $8,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,036,000 after acquiring an additional 141,241 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 598,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,982,000 after purchasing an additional 75,509 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 239.6% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 487,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,639,000 after purchasing an additional 343,991 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Repligen by 6.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 458,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,331,000 after purchasing an additional 28,716 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Repligen by 3,219.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 413,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,422,000 after purchasing an additional 400,970 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Repligen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Repligen from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $44,275.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 91,821 shares in the company, valued at $14,783,181. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO James Bylund sold 2,191 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.21, for a total value of $331,301.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,039.20. The trade was a 9.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,657 shares of company stock valued at $7,721,077. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $150.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.67. Repligen Corporation has a 52-week low of $102.96 and a 52-week high of $175.77. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7,515.26, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Repligen

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen’s offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company’s core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.