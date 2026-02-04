GFL Environmental (GFL) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect GFL Environmental to post earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $1.6660 billion for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 50.99%.The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GFL Environmental to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th were given a $0.0154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 684.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 94.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 714,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,514,000 after buying an additional 346,394 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 3.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 458,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after acquiring an additional 14,252 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 22.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 16,096 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 43.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $46.75 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

GFL Environmental Inc is a leading North American provider of diversified environmental services, offering comprehensive solutions across solid waste management, liquid waste management, soil remediation and infrastructure services. The company’s core business activities include residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, recycling, composting and landfill management. In addition to traditional waste services, GFL provides specialized liquid waste hauling, treatment and disposal services as well as environmental consulting to support industrial and municipal clients in meeting regulatory and sustainability goals.

Founded in 2007 by entrepreneur Patrick Dovigi, GFL Environmental has pursued an aggressive growth strategy driven by strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

