Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH) Short Interest Down 15.8% in January

Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,042,371 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 3,614,717 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,338,748 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company's shares are sold short.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $181.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.39 and its 200 day moving average is $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $133.40 and a 1 year high of $359.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $51,058.14. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,563.04. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 225,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,140,000 after buying an additional 119,749 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOH. Jefferies Financial Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 target price on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $165.00 price target on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.47.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

