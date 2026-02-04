Head-To-Head Comparison: Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) vs. Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY)

Volatility and Risk

Isuzu Motors has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hino Motors has a beta of -0.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Isuzu Motors and Hino Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isuzu Motors 4.09% 8.55% 4.07% Hino Motors 4.99% 16.47% 3.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Isuzu Motors and Hino Motors”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isuzu Motors $21.07 billion 0.55 $886.80 million $1.28 13.02 Hino Motors $11.15 billion N/A -$1.44 billion $9.04 3.07

Isuzu Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Hino Motors. Hino Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Isuzu Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Isuzu Motors beats Hino Motors on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines. The company also supplies diesel engines to manufacturers in various fields, including construction machinery, agricultural equipment, power generators, and commercial vessels. In addition, it provides after-sales services; repair services of commercial vehicles and buses; and commercial vehicle leasing, and maintenance contract services. Further, the company manufactures automobile parts and engines. Additionally, it engages in the import, wholesale, supply, and export of vehicles, and components and parts; and logistics management activities, as well as import, assembly, and wholesale of pickup trucks and derivatives. The company was formerly known as Diesel Automobile Industry Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Isuzu Motors Limited in July 1949. Isuzu Motors Limited was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Yokohama-shi, Japan.

About Hino Motors

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as various engines, service parts, etc. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan. Hino Motors, Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation.

