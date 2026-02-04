Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 5th. Analysts expect Bristol Myers Squibb to post earnings of $1.65 per share and revenue of $12.2373 billion for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $55.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Bristol Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.78.

Bristol Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Bank of America raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.43.

Institutional Trading of Bristol Myers Squibb

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,595,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,356,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,238 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,463,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,352,000 after buying an additional 3,396,041 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 23.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,228,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,190,000 after buying an additional 1,762,315 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 5,974,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,681,000 after buying an additional 194,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 530.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,453,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588,601 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late?stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune?mediated conditions.

