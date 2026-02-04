Boyd Gaming (BYD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 5th. Analysts expect Boyd Gaming to post earnings of $1.94 per share and revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE BYD opened at $83.01 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $58.94 and a 12 month high of $89.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.00 and its 200 day moving average is $83.83.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 3.15%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

In other news, Director William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,960,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,541,520.92. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 21.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 56.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 1,284.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BYD

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a diversified hospitality and gaming company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company develops, owns and operates a portfolio of branded gaming and entertainment properties, including casinos, hotels, restaurants and meeting facilities. Boyd Gaming’s offerings range from slot machines and table games to live entertainment, dining concepts and convention space, designed to appeal to both regional and destination visitors.

Founded in 1975 by its namesake, William S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.